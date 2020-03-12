Brewster Schools Close Amid COVID-19 Fears

The Brewster Central School District has reported that a family member of a Brewster High School student is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and therefore the district dismissed all schools early today. Schools will remain closed Friday, and all activities are canceled until Monday – including the SAT that was scheduled for Saturday.

“This decision was made after close consultation with our school physician and the Putnam County Department of Health,” the district stated.

While the schools are closed, the district will “double-down” on its cleaning efforts and will continue to monitor the situation, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Bandlow wrote in a letter to the community. “This time of closure will also add a small degree of social distancing,” she said. “Administrators will also be available during this time via email to assist in answering any questions, although we ask that you direct any medical-related questions to your physician.”

Visit brewsterschools.org for more information.

This story is breaking and more information will be reported as it becomes available.