Brewster High School Musicians Play in Prestigious Festival

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Thirteen musicians from Brewster High School have been selected for the prestigious 2022 Area-All State Music Association Zone 10, which is the regional festival for Putnam, Columbia and Dutchess counties and includes 24 schools. The festival will be held at Red Hook High School on November 18-19.

Hundreds of students auditioned for this competition last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the state.

Brewster High All State Musicians are: Chris Anfuso (trombone), Erin Kelly (flute), Maeve Looby (mixed choir), Alexandra Schajer (mixed choir), Monaco Pillai (mixed Choir), Arianna Arocho (treble choir), Tessa Boissonault (treble choir), Elizabeth Bodansky (treble choir), Sabas Coronado- Mejia (mixed choir), Stephen Kovaleski (mixed choir), Megan Griffin (mixed choir), Franceska Drejaj (mixed choir), and Max Gambino (clarinet).

Kelly, a senior, said she is “excited because she hasn’t been able to play with musicians from other schools since middle school.”

The only trombone player from the high school, Anfuso said, “I am excited because I will meet people who have the same interests as me, who really enjoy playing their instruments.”

The singers are excited too. Arocho, a sophomore, is “looking forward to learning new music and being around amazing musicians.”

Brewster High School vocal musicians are taught by Patricia Taylor, Choir Director for Brewster High School and Performing Arts Coordinator for the district. Instrumental musicians are taught by Andrea Perdichio and Brian Sanyshyn.

At the Area-All-State festival, the state’s finest student musicians, including the 13 talented musicians from Brewster, will practice together and then perform together in various ensembles for an audience on the final day of the festival.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.