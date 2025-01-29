Brent Carter

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Brent William Carter, a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He left us on Monday, Jan. 27 at the age of 74.

Brent leaves behind his wife, Jeannie; son Kevin and his wife, Alison; his daughter, Christina; and granddaughters Gracelyn, Alana and Quinn, whom he cherished more than anything in the world.

A pillar of strength and a beacon of love, his absence leaves a void in our hearts. He was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He was a family man through and through and would do anything to put a smile on his children’s faces. Anyone who knew him, loved him.

All are welcome to attend a memorial visitation this Sunday, Feb. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.