Brenda Conley

Brenda Joyce Conley, 73, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, July in Southport, N.C.

Brenda was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Mount Kisco.

Brenda is preceded in death by her mother, Dot Walker; her grandparents, Thomas and Amelia Brennan; and her brother, Tom Walker, all of Pleasantville. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ken Conley; her daughter, Sharon (Mitch) Ennis, of Southport; her son, Blair (Lee Anne) Conley, of Valhalla; her grandchildren, Jonathan Ennis and Victoria, Michael and Juliana Conley; her brother, Doug (Sue) Walker, of Wilmington, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brenda and Ken met at the Sherwood Diner in 1966 in North White Plains where their love story began. They were married Mar. 3, 1968. They were partners in life as well as business, owning and operating Mount Pleasant Century 21 Real Estate, River Run Laundromat and Ina Oil Company. She was kind, loving and gentle. Her contagious smile drew people to her and she always made them feel cared for and loved.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the latest video games with her children and later spoiling her grandkids. Brenda’s faith gives us peace that she is home in the loving arms of God fully healed.

A memorial service for Mrs. Conley was held on July 9 at the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel in Southport with Rev. Gary Albertson officiating. The family received friends before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Duke University COPD Research Program at P.O. Box 100805, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N.C. 27710. Condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Conley family.