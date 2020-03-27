BREAKING: SCHOOLS CLOSED TILL APRIL 15

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday morning that all of New York State’s schools will remain closed until at least Apr. 15.

Cuomo said the state will reassess the situation in two weeks, and if the trajectory of new coronavirus cases remains similar, the closure would be extended for an additional two weeks beyond that. He said it is one of many necessary steps to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t do this joyfully but I think when you look at where we are and look at the number of cases still increasing, it only makes sense to keep the schools closed,” Cuomo said.

Schools must continue providing the remote learning arrangements, child care and free and reduced lunch to eligible students. The state would, in turn, extend its waiver of the requirement that all schools must be in session for at least 180 days, the governor said.

The state will also need to cut education aid, the governor said.

More details will be added as more information becomes available.