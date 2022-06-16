BOCES Tech Center Celebrates Student Milestones

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Future physicians, chefs, fashion designers, electricians, engineers, graphic artists, builders, environmental scientists and physical therapists completed their course of study last week at the Career and Technical Education Center at Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES in Yorktown.

Nearly 600 students from 18 local school districts participated in the 32nd annual Recognition Ceremony. Students were recognized for completing their studies in one of the more than 40 career programs including Animation & Motion Graphics, Automotive Repair, Baking and Pastry Arts, Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Construction Electricity, Cosmetology, Law Enforcement, New Visions Engineering, New Visions Health and Sports Medicine, to name a few.

After praising the vocal prowess of Culinary Arts student Giuliana Calandrucci (Somers CSD) who sang the National Anthem, District Superintendent Dr. James Ryan went on to congratulate the students on their outstanding work and accomplishments. “I want to recognize the 600 students being awarded certificates today and thank our BOCES Board, our component school districts and the CTE teaching staff,” he said. “I know (the students) are going to do even bigger and better things.”

In her address to the students, Mahopac’s Madison DeCola, who completed the New Visions Health program, said, “We all came with different dreams and goals. Today, we leave with bigger ambitions,” adding that their success would not have been possible without the support of their families and fellow graduates.

The second student speaker also came from Mahopac. Veronica Filip, who completed the Sports Medicine program, said, “We all came looking for something different. From internships to certifications, we all received things we could not have gotten” elsewhere. “This experience has given me a jump start on my career.”

Other students who participated in the ceremony included Cosmetology grad Jessica Zaccheo (Lakeland CSD) who led the Pledge of Allegiance; and Veterinary Science grad Ashley Hall (Carmel CSD) and Veterinary Science grad Adriana Zazzini (Lakeland CSD) who read the closing poem.

Career Academy Executive Principal Stephen Lowery encouraged students to strive to be better than they were the day before, to be loyal to friends and family, and always to be kind.