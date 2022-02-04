Board Vacancy on Peekskill Housing Authority

The Peekskill Housing Authority seeks a volunteer to fill a vacant position on the board of commissioners. The mission of the PHA is to provide decent, safe and affordable housing for low and moderate-income residents of the City of Peekskill. Today, the PHA has 273 apartments in three developments.

The board is composed of five commissioners appointed by the City Manager, each for a five-year term. Two tenant commissioners are elected by residents of the Housing Authority for terms of two years. The commissioners meet monthly on the third Thursday of each month, excluding August and December at 7 p.m. Currently meetings are held via Zoom due to Covid. Under normal circumstances, meetings alternate between community rooms at Dunbar Heights and Bohlmann Towers.

Duties of commissioners include oversight of the annual budget process and the Authority’s professional staff, policy and strategy decision making, and addressing the long-term interests of the organization and its residents. Interested candidates should email a letter of interest and a resume to City Manager, Andy Stewart, astewart@cityofpeekskill.com or call the City Manager’s office for more information, 914-734-4246.

More information about the Authority can be found at the website: https://peekskillhousingauthority.com/. Deadline for responses: February 14.