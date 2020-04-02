Binge Watching: A Compendium of Wine-themed Movies

We’re all well into working remotely, self-isolation, social distancing and banned group gatherings.

And we’re well into being creative in the use of our newly found, and totally unexpected, free time, for which we were totally unprepared.

And we’ve come to appreciate those amongst us who put their well-being on the line during this crisis, for the good of all of us. From first responders to health professionals to all those who make our lives a bit less stressful in the public arena. Thank each one every time you engage with them.

This week’s column is for those who have finally caught up with their library of Netflix lists. Who knew even binge watching could become burdensome? Then again, who knew being a couch potato would become socially acceptable?

Herewith is a portion of a reprised column of several wine-centric movies to fill your void of must-see movies and television series. Dozens more are in circulation. Contact me for a more complete listing.

I’ve cataloged these movies into four broad categories.

1. Fictionalized Tales

Sideways (2004). Please don’t tell me you haven’t seen this yet. Miles and Jack on their bachelor party fling through Santa Barbara wine country. Singlehandedly elevated Pinot Noir to star level while pummeling Merlot into an also-ran.

Bottle Shock (2008). A high budget, big production Hollywood movie that offers background and insights into the 1976 Judgment of Paris wine competition, coupled with a love story and several other subplots.

You Will Be My Son (2011). A brooding, disturbing tale of a tyrannical Bordeaux father who scorns his son as winery heir in favor of an unrelated townie. Each minute swings from touching to antagonistic to vengeful.

2. Documentaries That Seem Like Fictionalized Tales

Sour Grapes (2016). An insider collector who became the darling of high-end collectors and then duped them of millions of dollars by selling them counterfeit wines. Yes, truth can be stranger than fiction. One of my all-time favorites.

Barolo Boys, The Story of a Revolution (2014). An age-old tale of young rebels pitted against old traditionalists. Interesting plot twists and turns.

Burgundy: People With a Passion for Wine (2016). The focus of this film is a drill-down into the lives and times of the farmers who produce a number of the most famous wines in the world. It demystifies the rarified reputation fostered by high-end collectors.

3. Documentaries for the Wine Nerds

Somm (2012). A behind-the-scenes look at a group of wine lovers turned students preparing for, and then sitting for, the grueling exam for certification as a prestigious Master Sommelier. Filled with anxiety, doubt and a burning passion, each candidate is followed in their pursuit of wine knowledge and distinction.

Somm: Into the Bottle (2015). This sequel (in name only) to the 2012 movie examines the backdrop to the elements that go into a bottle of wine. Along the way, the director interviewed several famous winemakers at their wineries. And of course, there are Somms interspersed throughout the movie, tasting, explaining and interviewing.

Decanted. A Winemaker’s Journey (2016). The glamorous and agricultural components of world-renowned Napa Valley are presented, from the perspective of a start-up operation. Just the cinematography is worth the price of the rental.

4. Panoramic Documentaries That Combine Winemaking and Landscapes

Grand Cru (2017). In 1983, a young poet, Paschal Marchand, begins a lifelong journey as a biodynamic producer in the vaunted Burgundy region. His back-to-nature approach to winemaking is tested during the 2016 season. The finely crafted cinematography captures the essence of the place and the producer.

A Year in Burgundy (2013), A Year in Champagne (2014), A Year in Port (2016). At 100-plus minutes, each is a virtual tour through the history, landscape, culture and wineries of a number of the world’s famous wine regions.

I encourage you to open a favorite bottle of wine (local wine shops are open; several are delivering), then sit back, relax with a glass in one hand and view one of the above movies.

Nick Antonaccio is a 40-year Pleasantville resident. For over 25 years he has conducted wine tastings and lectures. Nick is a member of the Wine Media Guild of wine writers. He also offers personalized wine tastings and wine travel services. Nick’s credo: continuous experimenting results in instinctive behavior. You can reach him at nantonaccio@theexaminernews.com or on Twitter @sharingwine.