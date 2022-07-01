Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowling Fundraiser a Striking Success

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester held its first in-person “Bowl for Kids Sake” fundraiser since the start of the COVID pandemic June 7 at Bowlero bowling alley in White Plains.

The fundraiser rolled in 85 bowlers, as well as $20,000 for the non-profit organization that is committed to making positive change for children facing adversity in the counties of Westchester and Putnam, New York.

“We’re tremendously happy that we could bring back our beloved bowling event that the whole community anticipates and enjoys,” said Valerie Brown, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County, Inc. “COVID may have sidelined us for in-person gatherings during the past two years, but it failed to stop the human spirit and underlying Big Brothers Big Sisters’ purpose.”

Brown noted that the $20,000 will be used for the non-profit organization’s Big Futures Program, which provides educational and career counseling to high school Littles during the school year and structured internship opportunities for rising seniors and college-age Littles during the summer.

Among the various youth, adults, families, and supporter attendees, two people in particular ruled the lanes. Big and Little Team Jeff and Trenton took the first-place position with Trenton rolling the highest score of 118.

“We’re especially grateful to our top fundraisers and sponsors — PerenniAL, Rakow Commercial Realty Group, RPW Group, Simone Development Companies and Ebonette Bates Hudson — as well as all of our donors and participants,” added Brown. “Their enthusiasm and generosity truly bowled us over and our event would not have been possible without them.”