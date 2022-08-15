Biaggi Deserves Democratic Party Nod in 17th Congressional District

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

If, like me, you’re concerned about the direction in which our democracy is going, I invite you to take a moment to learn about (and urge you to cast your vote in the Aug. 23 primary) for Alessandra Biaggi, Democratic candidate in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

It’s clear the Democratic Party establishment is ill-equipped to adequately respond to the alt-right, pro-Trump movement, which threatens basic truth and the rule of law. In these times when so many constitutional rights are at stake (e.g., school safety, gun safety, health care, abortion, voting and election reform, climate justice, renewable energy, housing, etc.), it’s urgent we unify and support candidates who’ll champion working class values in D.C.

Unfortunately, it appears the Democrats have been doing just the opposite. The Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee (DCCC), which is the main fundraising arm for the caucus, recently spent close to a half-million dollars in ads uplifting a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in Michigan. And that’s just one example of the Democrats’ stunningly irresponsible political calculus, which happens to directly implicate Biaggi’s primary opponent, currently the chair of the DCCC.

In decisive times like these, I urge you to ask yourself: What better way to send a strong message than by electing a passionate (AOC-like), experienced (currently a state senator) brave voice who’ll work tirelessly to get money out of politics and restore the sacred democratic values (i.e., our voice is our vote) foundation to our great country?

Please get involved today and visit https://alessandrabiaggi.com for more information.

Rhett Sullivan

Valhalla