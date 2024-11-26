Before Taking Home a Pet There Are Many Factors for a Family to Consider

By Louise T. Gantress

Holiday season is upon us and ads to adopt a pet are stirring with visions of cuddly pups emerging from a box under the tree, to the delight of children.

Puppies look sweet and there are rescue dogs as well. As of Dec. 15, retail stores no longer will legally sell pets. This is intended to curb puppy mills. The stores may partner with shelters to continue to offer animals.

SPCA Westchester in Briarcliff Manor is a no-kill shelter that facilitates pet adoptions. Its website (www.spcawestchester.org) has photos of available animals, puppies and dogs as well as kittens and cats. Purebreds rarely arrive in shelters, but the law may change that. Now most dogs are mixed breed and cats typically are domestic shorthair. There is an application form and a process that requests references.

Before you decide to bring an animal into your home, review your expectations. Why do you want a dog? A buddy, a watchdog or a playful companion for you or your children? Big or small animal? Long hair or short? Consider what impact the pet may have on your family: Does anyone have an allergy to pet dander? What are the ages of any children? Who will be responsible? Does your home have a yard? Is it fenced? Do you already have a pet? Is your home a busy place or calm?

What about its personality? Quiet or high energy? Do you want an energetic dog to follow you on hiking trails? Or a calm one to sit by you. Dogs are social so consider the time available you will have to walk and care for it.

Will your children participate in pet care? If you are out of the home for extended periods of time, will you consider doggie day care? What sort of enrichment will you provide? How much time will the dog spend in a crate? Who will groom it?

A puppy will need socialization. It should learn its name, basic commands and house training. Puppies are active, with abundant energy, and they are teething so they require chew toys. They are willing and open to be a member of your household. If you have reservations about the eventual size of the puppy, or any questions about its training, raise them at the shelter.

An adult dog usually has been trained and has a name. As a rescue it may need to develop trust in you, and can be fearful of its new environment and situations so it may act shy or cautious. The SPCA rehabilitates dogs that have been in unfortunate circumstances before offering them for adoption to ensure the best possible result. Anyone willing to provide patience and love will lead to a happy result and a strong bond for both pet and human.

Medical care includes general health and vaccinations as well as dental care. There may be accidents that need tending. Dogs (and cats) can develop conditions just as people do, diabetes or cancer, for example. Multiple options at various price points exist for a good diet. Some house plants are toxic to dogs and cats, such as philodendron, ivy and caladium. They are also harmful to children. Restrict access if you have any in your house.

A puppy can live as long as 15 years, or longer. An adult dog less. What is your commitment to the pet? A forever home is for the life of the animal.

Louise T. Gantress is a Westchester writer and author of “Bitter Tea,” a novel set in Japan. She is currently writing “Liquid Assets,” a novel with an environmental and political theme.