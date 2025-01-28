Barbara Jackson

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Barbara Bruce Jackson (1939-2025) died at Westchester Medical Center on Jan. 22 after a fall at her home in Mount Kisco.

A dedicated and inspiring English teacher who helped generations of youngsters get into college from Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook, she taught her fortunate students to love literature and to think for themselves. After retirement she became a philanthropist and champion of the marginalized and underserved, becoming board chair of Neighbors Link, a thriving nonprofit organization that supports the healthy integration of immigrants. She believed deeply that all people deserve to live with dignity and respect. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Memphis, she also was valedictorian of her high school class and earned a master’s in English from the University of Illinois.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth T. Jackson; her son, Kevan Parish Jackson; her daughter-in-law, Karla; and her beloved grandchildren, Dylan Shannon Jackson and Luke Kenneth Karl Jackson. A gracious hostess who endured the death of her younger son, Kenneth Gordon Jackson, she was widely respected for her generosity, humanity, work ethic, thoughtfulness and acceptance of difference. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Funeral details can be found on the funeral home’s website.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church of St. Mary the Virgin at P. O. Box 380, Chappaqua, N.Y. 10514 or to Neighbors Link, 27 Columbus Ave., Mount Kisco, N.Y. 10549.