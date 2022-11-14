Ballard-Durand Acquiring Hawthorne Funeral Home

This fall, ownership of Hawthorne Funeral Home will transition to Matthew Fiorillo and his team at Ballard-Durand Funeral & Cremation Services, which currently serves families from its locations in White Plains and Elmsford, New York.

Current Hawthorne Funeral Home owner Ernest J. Carpentieri, who was once a funeral director at Ballard-Durand, will continue to be involved in the funeral home as the licensed manager. “I chose Matthew and the team at Ballard-Durand because I trust them to continue caring for families with professionalism and to uphold our outstanding legacy of service. We believe the families of Mt. Pleasant deserve nothing but the best, and we made this decision because we know it will have a positive impact on them. It feels great to be coming full circle and to be in the Ballard-Durand family once again,” says Carpentieri.

Hawthorne Funeral Home has been an institution in the community for 30 years and has built a close bond with the residents of Mt. Pleasant in that time. It is imperative to the new owners that the connection be maintained while bringing the high level of service and quality that families of Westchester County have come to expect from Ballard-Durand.

“We plan on being heavily involved with the families we serve at our Hawthorne location. I want to get to know the community and find out what we can do to provide them with a meaningful, healing experience. We are so excited about the opportunity we now have to support families all over Westchester County,” says Fiorillo.

For more information, contact Matthew Fiorillo at (914) 949-0566.

This is a lightly edited press release provided by the business. As a community news organization, we share updates about local businesses as a way to support their efforts and keep our readers abreast. The releases are published in this section of our site exclusively, separate from our reported pieces.