Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks Close to Home

Imagine NOT having to drive over 100 miles for a cheesesteak.

No, I don’t mean just any cheesesteak. I’m talking about thin-sliced, practically shaved steak, drippy golden yellow Cheez Whiz, translucent onions, and a hoagie roll that strikes that balance of soft and chewy.

Your neighborhood pizza joint that claims to have a “Philly” doesn’t count. It’s fine if you made the mistake and ordered that dry, sorry excuse for a cheesesteak once — just don’t let it happen again.

You no longer have to settle for less….

To continue reading this article, and more like it, subscribe to Examiner+ at www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe

(This post is an excerpted version of an article from our Examiner+ digital newsmagazine).