Audrey S. Longo, 90, of Poughquag and formerly of Ossining, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16 after a brief illness.

Audrey was born in Ossining on Dec. 13, 1931, to the late Walter and Elizabeth Schumacher. Audrey married Claude Longo on Mar. 24, 1951, at Saint Paul’s Church in Ossining.

Audrey graduated from Ossining High School in 1950. During high school, she danced at the Frisbie School of Dancing and auditioned for The Rockettes. She was an original member of the Ossining Booster Club, a Girl Scout leader and was always involved with her children’s after-school activities. She worked for many years at Reader’s Digest in Chappaqua and Saucy Susan in Briarcliff Manor.

Audrey could time her Sunday dinners perfectly to start at halftime during that Sunday’s football game.

Upon her husband Claude’s retirement from General Motors in 1982, they moved from Ossining to Poughquag, N.Y. in Dutchess County. Audrey immediately got involved with the local senior center and always looked forward to their trips to Broadway, the Catskills and the Poconos. She was avid at knitting, sewing, crochet, Sunday dinners and solving the daily crossword puzzles.

Audrey was predeceased in death by her husband, Claude (1988), and her daughter, Suzanne (2012). She is survived by her son, Claude (Janet Tosi), of Spring Hill, Tenn.; her daughter, Priscilla (Stephen Lennox), of Yorktown Heights; Suzanne’s husband, Bill Duke, of Stormville, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Audrey will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Dale Cemetery in Ossining.

Donations may be made in memory of Audrey’s life to “Suz Crew,” P.O. Box 466,

Montrose, N.Y. 10548, a nonprofit organization helping less fortunate families dealing with cancer.

Arrangements were handled by John G. Crawford, funeral director.