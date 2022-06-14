Astorino’s Record Makes Him Well-Suited to Serve as Governor

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Rob Astorino served as county executive of Westchester County for two terms. During that time, he created 44,000 new private sector jobs by reducing taxes and regulations. He cut the property tax levy or kept it flat for eight consecutive budgets, reduced his own staff, froze his pay for eight years, adopted term limits for legislators and created STEM initiatives for students.

These weren’t empty promises, these were actions with great results. It’s a no-brainer to elect Rob Astorino as New York governor.

Marielaina Phelan

Yorktown Heights