Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Astorino’s Record Makes Him Well-Suited to Serve as Governor

Examiner Media 58 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project

Rob Astorino served as county executive of Westchester County for two terms. During that time, he created 44,000 new private sector jobs by reducing taxes and regulations. He cut the property tax levy or kept it flat for eight consecutive budgets, reduced his own staff, froze his pay for eight years, adopted term limits for legislators and created STEM initiatives for students.

These weren’t empty promises, these were actions with great results. It’s a no-brainer to elect Rob Astorino as New York governor.

Marielaina Phelan
Yorktown Heights

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Districts Withholding Coaches’ Pay for Spring Sports is Wrong

Examiner Webmaster

Burdick Has Stellar Record to Represent 93rd Assembly District

Examiner Media

Here’s a Solution to the Bridge Name Controversy

Examiner Media