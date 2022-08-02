Assembly Hopeful Would Be Wrong for New York

Assembly candidate Kathleen Valetta-McMorrow is a radical ideologue. In her most recent attempts to smear her opponent in the Putnam County Courier, she states emphatically that she will defend the Reproductive Health Act of 2019.

For those who may be unfamiliar with this legislation, let me explain. Valetta-McMorrow is saying she supports non-physician healthcare practitioners (not a doctor) performing abortions. She fully supports late-term abortions, which the state defines as six months or later, even up to the moment of birth. Valetta-McMorrow supports the removal of protections under law of the unborn, meaning, should a pregnant mother be attacked and killed, the murderer cannot be charged with the death of the unborn child. Valetta-McMorrow is already on record supporting radical proposals such as universal healthcare for all and bail reform.

A vote for Valetta-McMorrow will be a vote to continue the out-of-touch policies that have turned New York into a living dumpster fire. The last thing we need is to elect Kathleen Valetta-McMorrow to Albany.

Peter Domin

Southeast