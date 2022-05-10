Ascanio, Edwards, Monsanto, Perozo Clearly Best for Lakeland Board of Ed

On Tuesday May 17, voters will choose who will fill four out of the nine seats on the Lakeland Board of Education, making this year’s election a crucial junction in the future of our district.

Collectively, we have more than two decades of experience as Lakeland trustees, and accordingly, understand that these seats must be filled by individuals who are committed to moving the district forward through transparent governance, prudent fiscal management and the fostering of a diverse and welcoming educational environment for all of Lakeland’s students and families.

This is why we are strongly endorsing Joe Ascanio, Paul Edwards, Chuck Monsanto and Laura Perozo.

Ascanio is a longtime resident and Lakeland dad, whose commitment to the district has been evident in his consistent presence at Board of Education meetings over the past year. Anyone who hears him speak immediately understands that he has an intelligent, compassionate and nuanced view of the issues facing our community. As a technology executive and community volunteer, he has ample skill and experience in solving problems and building consensus.

Edwards’ commitment to our youth is readily apparent from his work with children, both professionally and through his volunteer work. His expertise on antibullying programs will aid him well as he develops policies to promote inclusivity in our schools, and he is one of only a few candidates in a crowded field who is a Cortlandt resident and parent of Walter Panas High School students. We’re impressed by Paul’s transparency and open-mindedness, and we know that we’ll never have to guess where he stands on important issues.

Monsanto not only fights for the next generation; he fights with them. Chuck’s selfless act of re-enlisting in the military after over a decade of civilian life exemplifies his bravery and willingness to serve our country. As a combat veteran, Chuck understands that both action and inaction have consequences, and that leaders are responsible for both. We believe this experience, along with his collegiality and pragmatism, will serve him well when faced with tough or controversial policy decisions as a board member.

Perozo has a decades-long career as a finance leader, specializing in the nonprofit sector, and her financial background will prove invaluable in the oversight of a district with a proposed $175 million budget. She is a strong supporter of hands-on learning and innovative education. Her advocacy and volunteer work for women and girls are especially inspiring, and we are excited about the new ideas that she will bring to Lakeland.

Joe, Paul, Chuck and Laura have proven to us that they have the tenacity and courage to take on the responsibility of leading Lakeland forward. When they are elected, we are confident they will be transparent in their actions. We are confident that Lakeland’s educators, administrators and support staff will be afforded the resources and professional discretion necessary to educate the whole child. And we are confident that they will create districtwide policy that ensures that no child ever feels ostracized or unwelcome in our school hallways.

On May 17, we will go to Van Cortlandtville Elementary School to cast our votes for Joe Ascanio, Paul Edwards, Chuck Monsanto and Laura Perozo. Please join us.

Robert Mayes, Lakeland Board of Education, 2018-22

Karen Pressman, Lakeland Board of Education, 2015-21

Glen Malia, Lakeland Board of Education, 2005-19