As Big Oil Ignores Climate Crisis, Ramping Up Renewables is Crucial

Putnam County officials recently confirmed that the county is experiencing a “severe drought” from a lack of rainfall. This lack of rainfall is a direct consequence of the climate crisis – with the larger United States and Europe sharing in some of the hottest summer temperatures ever recorded.

All the while, misinformation from fossil fuel companies continues. In hopes of blunting the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act plan, oil companies have been mounting a PR campaign calling wind and solar “unreliable and unaffordable.” This just as National Grid has announced price increases of up to 39 percent for gas this winter!

Last week, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, held a hearing to examine the adequacy of climate pledges made by Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell. The committee also heard testimony from Isabella M. Weber, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Asked by Chairwoman Maloney about why Big Oil companies fought to avoid commitments to align their business practices with their climate pledges, Dr. Weber said, “We have seen in the present crisis that profits are the ultimate and only goal of Big Oil corporations.”

Stopping oil companies and shifting to wind and solar must be our only goal. Battery storage and grid modernization is being ramped up to address the need to store wind and solar energy, while NYSERDA and federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act will help New York meet its climate goals. New York State deserves a reliable and clean energy source.

Christine Arroyo

Carmel