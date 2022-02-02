Wednesday, February 2, 2022
ArtsWestchester Offering $25,000 Grant to Advance Equity

ArtsWestchester in White Plains is seeking the public’s nominations for a $25,000 grant that rewards exemplary leadership in advancing social justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility through the arts.

Members of the community may nominate non-profit cultural organizations that serve Westchester County for programs, projects, or policies which they believe demonstrate outstanding leadership in advancing social justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. Organizations may also self-nominate.

The nomination deadline is February 25. Nomination rules and the nomination form are posted at: https://artswestchester.submittable.com/submit/215631/2022-arswestchester-advancing-equity-award.

