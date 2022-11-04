ArtsWestchester Gala to Honor White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach

We are part of The Trust Project

ArtsWestchester will celebrate public art and honor White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach at its annual gala on Nov. 12.

The group’s Board of Directors will celebrate Roach for advancing White Plains’ redevelopment boom while championing the inclusion of the arts in the public domain.

“The City of White Plains is richer for having Mayor Thomas Roach as its leader, and ArtsWestchester is fortunate to have his partnership that has embedded arts and culture into the City of White Plains,” said Janet Langsam, ArtsWestchester’s CEO. “He and his City agencies have been instrumental in the success and growth of the annual JazzFest White Plains festival over the past eleven years and for the recent infusion of public art into the City.”

Roach, who took office in 2011, recently supported ArtsWestchester in presenting the Serious Fun Arts Fest, a five-day event that brought the joy and vibrancy of the arts to downtown White Plains with concerts and 18 new mural and sculpture installations. The festival’s centerpiece was “Metropolis Sunrise,” a six-story fabric installation by artist Amanda Browder on ArtsWestchester that is on display through Nov.

ArtsWestchester’s event—dubbed a Sneaker Gala—begins at 6 p.m. in the group’s gallery at 31 Mamaroneck. Guests will walk a red carpet from the gallery to an adjacent pop-up event on Mamaroneck Avenue for dinner.

Tickets are available at events@artswestchester.org or 914-428-4220 x326 or 328.

