Gulmi, Amler Join CAREERS Support Solutions Board of Directors

Ken Gulmi, an Examiner Media account executive, and Art Amler, a Yorktown Heights human resources consultant, have joined the board of directors of CAREERS Support Solutions (CAREERS), an organization that provides job training, placement and ongoing support for individuals with disabilities throughout Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

Gulmi, a Mahopac resident, has a diverse background in operations, human resource management, production, marketing and financial control. He holds a degree in marketing from Pace University and he has previously held positions as an executive with Xerox Corporation and CEO/COO of an imprint business.

“For the past 13 years I have been very aware of the great work CAREERS has done, having observed the CAREERS staff at work training and coaching their clients,” Gulmi stated. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to contribute whatever assistance I can to such important work.”

Amler, a Westchester resident, is president and founder of Amler Associates, an HR Consultant Group. He has more than 35 years of experience in senior HR management with expertise in compensation and benefits. For 23 years, Amler was a senior manager at IBM.

“I’m delighted and honored to join the Board of CAREERS,” he explained. “This team supports the special needs of our differently-abled population by providing opportunities to flourish and become valued members of our community. I can’t think of a more rewarding mission to be part of.”

CAREERS Support Solutions, which started in 1987, has made thousands of job placements in its 33 years and provides support services to hundreds of program participants annually throughout Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties. CAREERS’ mission is to empower people with disabilities by teaching workforce readiness skills and providing job placement, on-the-job training, and ongoing support to assure long-term success – at no cost to the individual or employer.

For information on CAREERS programs for individuals with disabilities or employers in need of qualified help, contact CAREERS’ Valhalla office, which serves central and lower Westchester at (914) 741-8500, or the Carmel office, which serves northern Westchester and Putnam Counties, at (845) 225-8007. For more information, visit www.CAREERSSupportsolutions.org, or “friend” the organization on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CareersSupportSolutions/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/CAREERSTinaCL