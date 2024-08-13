Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Arleen M. Dejong, 64, of Mount Kisco, New York, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence.

Arleen M. Dejong (Ives) was born to Samuel and Antoinette Ives on June 2, 1960, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Mount Kisco, New York, and graduated from Fox Lane High School in 1978. After graduation, Arleen attended Westchester Para Profession School.

Arleen was known for her kindness, compassion, and sense of humor. An avid reader, she loved the beach, spending time with friends, and dancing.

Arleen was passionate about helping others. In 1979, she began her career as a Certified Medical Assistant at Westchester Medical Group, where she remained for forty-four years.

Arleen M. Dejong was preceded in death by her loving parents, her longtime partner, William Schaus, and her beloved cat, Eddie.

Arleen was a wonderful friend and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in the fall of 2024.