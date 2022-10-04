Arena Would Offer Fresh Perspective to Address State’s Challenges

No matter what side of the fence you usually vote, the treatment we all got during the pandemic with extended mandates, lockdowns and a lowering of our standard of life, we all have been thinking that this wasn’t what we wanted.

Our state, more than others, kept our lives almost hostage for the better part of two years. What we mainly have to show for it now are boarded up buildings, closed family businesses and a state economy that isn’t where it should be. Students have suffered, the communities we live in have suffered. Somehow, we need to turn it around.

In Albany, we have somehow elected a group of “representatives” that don’t truly represent all of the voices in the community. One-speak, one-mind of a government that focused on issues that haven’t helped as much as hurt.

That’s why I have taken a strong look at Gina Arena for state Senate. Quite simply she aims to:

Cut taxes and make our communities more affordable Help businesses thrive and create good-paying jobs Protect our environment

Let us represent our area in 2023 with a fresh perspective, a strong drive to provide a different focus on what we need and want and shake things up just enough to make the quality of life in our area what it used to be. It’s time to focus on issues that really matter. It’s time to vote for Gina Arena for New York State Senate to represent us in the 40th state Senate District.

Kimberly Morella

Lewisboro