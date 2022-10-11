Arena is Needed in State Senate to Improve Public Safety in New York

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Like many, I worry about public safety in our state. I’ve been watching, with trepidation, the results of the decisions by many district attorneys to release people arrested for violent acts without bail. Putting victims above criminals is simply unacceptable. Allowing those arrested for violent crime to go free without bail is unconscionable.

To restore public safety in our state, we must elect Gina Arena for state Senate. We need better legislators who will protect all of us, which is why I am supporting Gina Arena.

Gina Arena is the leader we need right now.

Gina has lived in our community her whole life and raised her children here. She sees the dangers of New York City crime spreading to our towns and villages. Repeat criminals are getting to walk free, going back out on the streets to cause more havoc. Throughout her campaign, I have seen Gina be outspoken against bail reform and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who refuses to enforce the law.

If you want to restore public safety and basic common sense, then you want to vote for Gina Arena for state Senate.

John FitzGerald

Amawalk