Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Arena is Needed in State Senate to Improve Public Safety in New York

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

Like many, I worry about public safety in our state. I’ve been watching, with trepidation, the results of the decisions by many district attorneys to release people arrested for violent acts without bail. Putting victims above criminals is simply unacceptable. Allowing those arrested for violent crime to go free without bail is unconscionable.

To restore public safety in our state, we must elect Gina Arena for state Senate. We need better legislators who will protect all of us, which is why I am supporting Gina Arena.

Gina Arena is the leader we need right now.

Gina has lived in our community her whole life and raised her children here. She sees the dangers of New York City crime spreading to our towns and villages. Repeat criminals are getting to walk free, going back out on the streets to cause more havoc. Throughout her campaign, I have seen Gina be outspoken against bail reform and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who refuses to enforce the law.

If you want to restore public safety and basic common sense, then you want to vote for Gina Arena for state Senate.

John FitzGerald
Amawalk

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

New Castle Needs Mask Mandate Now for Health and Safety of Community

Examiner Media

Schmitt Support on PTSD Issues Proves He Has Veterans’ Backs

Examiner Media

Letter to the Editor: Bedford School Candidate Would Represent All Constituencies in District

Examiner Media