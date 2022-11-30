Another “Things” Column. I Know, Wild. (Local Keywords: Bond, Equity, Light, Athlete)

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Hey all,

I hadn’t previously written my “Today’s 4 (or 5) Things” column twice in one week (you can read yesterday’s column here) but none of our current news struck me as right for a standalone newsletter send, yet plenty of items felt more than worth sharing.

But that’s been what I’ve enjoyed most about having this additional digital publishing platform to play with over the past couple of years. There’s more wiggle room to mix things up, without getting tied down into any one unnecessarily strict formula.

So, with all that in mind, this is my version of going bananas with a second curated news of the week share. I know — really wild and crazy stuff.

Let’s start today with the Chappaqua School District.

Voters approved a nearly $34 million upgrade to the district’s infrastructure and facilities last night but rejected a second proposition that would have produced a single point of entry at Horace Greeley High School.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman and Board of Education President Jane Shepardson were happy that the larger prop. passed with ease.

With the second proposition defeated, district officials will examine other ways to maintain maximum safety for the building’s occupants, Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports the superintendent saying in his coverage.

Here are the details from Martin.

And yes, I know we dedicated a full newsletter to it on Monday, but I’d be remiss if I neglected to reflag my “Stone’s Throw” column on the equity debate bubbling up in Bedford over Fox Lane softball — a topic close to my heart.

In fact, you public access TV junkies should break out the popcorn tonight to watch the Board of Ed meeting. Actually, I think and hope it’ll all be super civilized, stick with the facts, and not become overly emotional. At least among the movement’s formal organizers. But you can’t expect everyone to strip away all of their passion, even as you hope for a thoughtful dialogue.

As for a little newsletter scooplet, I have on good authority that the major request by softball equity advocates is going to be that the district reconvenes the bond committee, and puts all options on the table for conversation.

Sounds reasonable to me. Hopefully the board agrees, even if school officials more than understandably grumble over not having heard this feedback much earlier in the process. Tune in tonight.

Anyway, here’s my column, ICYMI.

Martin will be covering the meeting for a straightforward news report.

Editorializing on the topic knocked the wind out of me in a way that reporting and writing pieces almost never does. I’m glad I did it but I’ve never had to navigate so many personal and professional landmines in the process of gathering information for a story. It’s time to take a breath.

Meanwhile, Examiner reporter Abby Luby reports how Pleasantville is seeking funds for a safety crosswalk pilot program. OK, not sexy stuff but these types of initiatives are the bread and butter of local governing, not to mention local government coverage.

Pleasantville might become the first municipality in Westchester to have two downtown street crossings with lights embedded in its pavement — the program is designed to enhance pedestrian safety at night.

Research reportedly shows a reduction in nighttime pedestrian accidents with the use of the lighting. (In-roadway lighting gained popularity in the United States in the 1990s, Abby’s report explains). Maybe not riveting but it sounds like a terrific idea, and more than worth trying. Hopefully, it works out well, and other area communities can follow suit.

Here’s Abby’s report.

Last and most, with a drum roll, please…We’ll be announcing our Examiner-Club Fit Athlete of the Season within the next couple of weeks, mostly likely on Dec. 13. There will be a male and female fall athlete selected, and it will continue on after the winter and spring seasons too.

The restoration of local high school Athlete of the Season (AOS) isn’t just cool on its face. It is also symbolic of inching closer to pre-pandemic normalcy. We’d begun the initiative not long before COVID, but then everything fell to bits.

It’s also another subtle signal to me of the continued revival of the local business community, fitness clubs, and otherwise. Needless to say, it’s not all roses out there but there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

The eventual Athlete of the Season selections will be announced in print, on our website, here in the newsletter, and across our social media, and shared by Club Fit over its social accounts too. (The two AOS picks will win free family memberships to the club.)

It’s a slam dunk choice on the female side but three male athletes are neck and neck. Any guesses?

Stay tuned!



Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher

PS

Just as we were finalizing this newsletter, Martin alerted me of two additional news items.

Sad news out of Mt. Kisco, as former Mayor Patricia Reilly died at the age of 91. She lived a long and meaningful life, animated by public service. The former mayor was always so kind in complimenting our work. Rest in peace, Mayor Pat. Martin just posted this obit tribute.

Also, Martin received word this morning that the Armonk Frosty Day parade is now officially canceled because more rain is forecast for Saturday, after this past weekend’s disappointing cancellation. The tree lighting will continue as planned.

Martin will have those details up online later this afternoon.