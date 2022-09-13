Anniversary Happy Hours and A Bronx Tail at Palminteri’s Restaurant

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

Marking their first year, Tony Sinanaj, operating partner at Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in White Plains, is inviting all comers to their Anniversary Happy Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, featuring a variety of specially priced cocktails and kitchen specialties including good old-fashioned meatballs and fresh oysters.

Former Bronx boy, actor, writer, producer and restaurateur, Palminteri and his partnership took over the former Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza on Main Street in White Plains last year. Palminteri is best known for his hit 1993 film “A Bronx Tale,” which was filmed in and around Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, and his roles in “Bullets Over Broadway” and “The Usual Suspects.”

Palminteri, a Bedford resident, has already added his name to a restaurant in midtown Manhattan in partnership with Jack Sinanaj, who also owns Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse and Empire Steak House in the city.

The menu combines upscale classic Italian specialties along with dishes for the whole family to enjoy. During one recent visit I tasted a delicious Gamberi Romano appetizer – giant sauteed shrimp with spicy peppers in a creamy gorgonzola sauce over garlic bread. There are specialty wood-fired pizzas including a traditional margarita; decadent tartufo pizza, with truffle oil, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and mixed herbs; the Bianca (fresh mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil and black pepper); and short rib pizza (arugula, sweet peppers and mozzarella).

Hearty main courses include the Gamberi scampi, veal parmigiana, chateaubriand for two and A Bronx Tail, lobster tail with clams, mussels, shrimp and light spicy tomato sauce with homemade fettuccine.

The restaurant is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Weekday Happy Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Valet parking. Chazz stops by from time to time, too, according to the staff.

Chazz Palminteri Restaurant is located at 264 Main St. in White Plains. Municipal parking. Info: 914-600-8430 or visit www.chazzpalminterinyc.com.

Laughing Horse Opens in Harrison

Mike and Ali Nazzaro have premiered Laughing Horse Coffee and Tea Co., a casual establishment in the Harrison Playhouse Lofts, one of the newly-constructed buildings on Purdy Street. Former music industry veterans who pivoted during the pandemic, the Nazzaros’ vision was to create a friendly casual space where patrons can gather, sip and be social.

The menu includes a variety of locally-produced products: coffees and teas as well as sweet and savory items, breads, gluten-free baked goods, cookies, egg bites and toasted breads with butter and/or avocado. One of their suppliers is the popular Balthazar Bakery. There’s limited seating inside and an inviting outdoor patio.

Laughing Horse Coffee and Tea Co., is located at 6 Purdy St. in Harrison, a short walk from the Metro-North station. Open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: 914-488-6848 or visit www.thelaughinghorsecoffee.com.

Oktoberfest Season is Here

Oktoberfest season is upon us – it actually begins in September – and many folks enjoy the hearty flavors of Bavaria in the fall. Here are two suggestions where you can take in German-style beers and specialties. You can also check with your local pubs and taverns who often serve Oktoberfest dishes this time of the year.

Dunne’s Pub

Dunne’s popular Oktoberfest Menu is available daily. There are hearty versions of a potato pancake appetizer; sauerbraten; a triple wurst plate with all the trimmings; veal schnitzel; calf’s liver, German style; and pork cutlet schnitzel. Dunne’s is a neighborhood treasure, an authentic Irish tavern with all the traditional Gaelic accoutrements intact.

Owner Declan Farrell has upgraded the premises but has been careful not to get caught up in the modernist mode. It is a friendly, home-style place with a good kitchen dishing out generous servings of traditional Irish American fare at prices that will leave some money in your wallet.

Open seven days for lunch and dinner. Also, there’s Sunday brunch. Municipal parking is free in the evenings.

Dunne’s Pub is located at 15 Shapham Place in White Plains. Info: 914-421-1451 or visit www.dunnespub.com.

Nadine’s

Christian and Pamela Schienle, along with their son Jagger, took over the former Jennifer’s Restaurant and melded many of the popular German specialties with French classics. They have a spacious beer garden and offer such hearty dishes as roasted pork shoulder with potatoes and onions; jagerschnitzel; wienerschnitzel, a trio of sausages; and sauerbraten. Apple strudel and black forest cake are among the desserts.

Nadine’s is located at 715 Saw Mill River Rd. in Yorktown Heights. Info: 914-962-4298 or visit www.nadinesrestaurant.com.

Establishments Expanding

Two of White Plains’ most popular food and drink venues are expanding. Michael Chiltern, founder of Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company on East Post Road, has leased the space next door, a former beauty shop. According to Chiltern, he’s looking to have it operational by Thanksgiving. Check out www.wolfandwarrior.com.

Meanwhile, Nick Fusco, proprietor of the bustling Freebird Kitchen and Bar on Mamaroneck Avenue, has taken the storefront next to his restaurant. Fusco said extensive renovations are planned, including another bar and banquettes. Nice to hear positive news.

For more information, visit www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been covering the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.