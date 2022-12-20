Anne Moroney

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Anne C. Moroney died peacefully on Dec. 17. She was 95.

Until her recent weeklong illness, Anne had lived in the town where she and her brothers and sisters were raised, having moved back to Pleasantville in 2008 from her beloved Manhattan.

Anne dedicated her life to working with poor and orphaned children throughout her 50-plus-year career with Catholic Charities of New York, with an early and brief period with Catholic Charities of Boston. Anne was a graduate of Fordham University in the Bronx and of St. Augustine Eagle Park High School in Tarrytown.

Anne is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kathryn Moroney Graziano, and her children and grandchildren, Thomas Moroney, Susan Moroney, Patricia Moroney and her children and grandchildren, and Terrance Moroney (Teri). Anne was predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Ellen Moroney (nee Burke); her brothers and sisters, James Moroney, Dr. Jean Moroney, Lt. Col. Ellen Moroney Liewer, Claire Moroney and Thomas Moroney; and Anne’s longtime partner, Timothy Dowling.

Loyal, generous and always game, Anne will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, Conn. 06825 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.