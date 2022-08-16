Ann Howard, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a Yorktown resident since 1967, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug 11. She was 90.

She was passionate about caring for others in many personal and professional capacities. As a registered nurse, she worked for many years at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y. as well as at Maryknoll in Ossining. In retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer at the Birthright crisis pregnancy center in Peekskill, N.Y.

Her life’s passions, however, were her family and her Catholic faith. She married Joseph Patrick Howard of the Bronx at St. Adalbert’s Church in her native Elmhurst, Queens, on June 13, 1959. They were married 54 years until his death in 2014. They moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before settling in Yorktown Heights. After raising their seven children, they took the time to travel, notably to the shrines at Medjugorje and to Ireland, where they both traced their roots. She fostered in her children a deep belief in the value of education, compassion for others, and generosity of spirit. She loved cooking, gardening and beautifying her home by painting and wallpapering.

She was born on June 21, 1932, to Thomas and Eileen Smyth. She was a longtime parishioner and member of both the Altar Rosary Society and Third Order of St. Francis at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Shrub Oak. She is survived by a sister, Frances; her children: Eileen (Craig), Cathi (Raul), Tony (Alison), Mary Beth (Joseph), Claire (Martin), Teresa (Peter) and Brian (Kristen); 19 beloved grandchildren and countless friends.

Her loved ones will forever recall her love of children, her appreciation for laughter and her outgoing spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medical Mission Sisters, 8400 Pine Road Philadelphia, PA 19111 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.