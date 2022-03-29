It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ann Theresa Beltran of Hawthorne and New Milford, Conn. on Mar. 26. She was 90.

Born Mar. 29, 1931, Beltran was the daughter of the late William and Anna Connors. Ann graduated from Holy Cross High School in New York City in 1948.

In April 1952, Ann married James Beltran, whom she met while working at Equitable Life. He was truly the love of her life. Together they raised three children.

Ann was predeceased by her husband who died in February 2015. She is survived by her children, Marianne Muscolino (Ross), of Pleasantville, Karen Ritell (Bruce) of Sleepy Hollow and Danbury, Conn. and Kieran Beltran (Kathleen) of Montrose.

Ann was a proud grandmother and is also survived by her eight beautiful and loving grandchildren, Kelly, Jessica, Sean, Nicole, Joya, Ross Michael, Kiely and Kieran. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Joey. Ann was also the proud great-grandmother of 10.

As one of 10 children, Ann is survived only by her sister, Joan Davanzo. She was predeceased by siblings Sonny, Kay, John, Patricia, Rita, MaryRose, Clare and Joseph.

Ann was a devoted wife and mother, always making sure there was a home-cooked meal for her family. Ann enjoyed card games with friends, including bridge and canasta. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter.

Ann was a friend of Bill W. for more than 40 years, and worked in a local women’s prison helping female detainees overcome drug and alcohol abuse issues.

The family is receiving friends on Tuesday, Mar. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

A funeral mass shall be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 30 at Holy Rosary Church, 170 Bradhurst Ave. in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement (Graymoor) Mission Support (845-424-2142) or to Rosary Hill Home in Hawthorne (914-769-0114).

To express your condolences online or for further information, visit https://www.beecherflooksfh.com.