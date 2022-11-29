Angelo Chupungco

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Angelo Santos Chupungco, known as “Mikey” amongst his closest family, died on Sunday, Nov. 20 at home in Pleasantville.

He was born on Apr. 20, 1975, in Pasig, Manila, Philippines to Aida Chupungco, who preceded him in death (2011). He is survived by his wife, Susan Chupungco, and his children, Ruby, Chloe and Grayson; his brother, Robert (Jaymee) Chupungco; and sisters Grace (Michael) Scutro and Maria (Tom Potoeski) Chupungco.

Angelo graduated from Hofstra University and was a lifelong public servant. He was the owner and operator of Public Safety Training Institute, LLC and a member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

His commitment to serving others began long before his professional career. As the oldest of four children, he was a devoted big brother, being the “strength” for his younger siblings and respected grandmother (Nanay), particularly after his mother’s passing. He was an entrepreneur, liked fishing, cooking (especially large pieces of meat) and cigars and whiskey. Be it a good meal at home with family, drinks with friends around the fire pit or playing poker at the cigar lounge, Angelo always chose to find joy in the small things in life. Though he will be missed, his friends and family will always cherish and remember his spirit and bright smile that lit up our lives.

Everyone is invited to Beecher Flooks Funeral Home on Dec. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church. Interment will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.