Angela Carozza

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Angela Carrozza, 65, passed away peacefully on May 15 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her son, Joseph L. Carrozza, of Mount Kisco and beloved cousins who were always by her side through many hardships, always offering their support.

Angela was an extremely talented cook and mother and had a long and successful career at Donnas Hair Design where her loyal clientele always enjoyed her professionalism and friendship. She loved to make people look good and feel good.

Angela was a devoted practitioner of the Catholic faith. Through her warmth, kindness and delicious food, she made everyone feel like family.

Visitation was at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc. in Pleasantville on May 18. The funeral was held on May 19 at Holy Innocents Church followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.