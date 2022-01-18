American Democracy is Teetering on the Edge of Ruin

Fear breeds fascism, and fascism is the enemy of freedom.

This equation has been written many times on the chalkboard of history, and is readily apparent in the Republican Party’s continued endorsement of Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 Presidential election.

It is disheartening to see conservative Americans being manipulated by mesmerized politicians seeking to institute a strong-man government by weakening the democratic electoral process.

The parallels to the rise of Hitler in Germany are obvious. Republican scapegoats – immigrants, minorities, feminists, LGBTQs and liberals – blind the conservative electorate to the real enemies of the American Dream. Those enemies are the exponentially wealthy and the unscrupulous corporations – like the Trump Organization – that dodge their fair share of the tax burden.

It’s alarming to see the United States teetering on the verge of becoming a nation like the one our parents and grandparents defeated in World War II. To willingly embrace the chains of fascism is not only stupid and selfish, it is also unforgivably un-American.

Jeff Hodges

Carmel