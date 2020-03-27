Alzheimer’s Association Names Co-Chairs

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter has named Denise Kuhbier of Mahopac and Saini Smith-Clarke co-chairs of the planning committee for the Putnam Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at Putnam Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel.

Walk Manager Tina Eckert said she was pleased to have Kuhbier and Smith-Clarke continue their partnership for a second year as leaders of the Putnam Walk.

“I am so pleased to be working with these two exceptional women who do so much to make our Putnam walk a success,” said Eckert. “The Alzheimer’s Association is very lucky to have them supporting our cause.”

The Senior Vice President of Care Operations at LeanOnWe, Kuhbier is a member of the advisory board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter and has served on the walk’s planning committee for five years. She has been a registered nurse for more than 30 years and previously worked as the director of an assisted living and memory support unit.

“As the years continue, I hear daily of more cases of Alzheimer’s with even younger onset. I am continuing to work harder to raise money to find a cure. This devastating illness must have a cure in my lifetime, and I won’t stop fighting,” Kuhbier said.

Clarke-Smith has run her own Allstate agency, Clarke Agency, in Mahopac since 2016. She started her career with Allstate Insurance in 1994 in customer service, sales and office management. She serves on the board of directors of the Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

She first got involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s a few years ago as a walker and was co-chair of the Putnam walk planning committee for the first time in 2019.

“I walk because I lost my Grandpa Tiffany to Alzheimer’s and my Grandma Tiffany to dementia. What scares me most is how early-onset Alzheimer and dementia is becoming more and more common. I am committed to the Alzheimer’s Association and Putnam Walk to End Alzheimer’s to raise awareness and funds to help find treatments and ultimately a cure,” Clarke-Smith said.

About the Hudson Valley Chapter

The Hudson Valley Chapter serves families living with dementia in seven counties in New York, including Duchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. To learn more about the programs and services offered locally, visit alz.org/hudsonvalley.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia. Visit alz.org