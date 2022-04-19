Alzheimer’s Association Grateful for Volunteers Who Fight to End Dementia

During National Volunteer Week, I would like to acknowledge William Hammond of Edward Jones for his exceptional service to the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter. For seven years, Bill has led the Putnam County Walk Edward Jones Team in addition to being on the Putnam County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee.

Bill also holds the position of liaison between Edward Jones and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for his Edward Jones District, recruiting and motivating Edward Jones employees to become involved in the walk. Without volunteers like Bill, we would not be able to accomplish our mission of raising funds and awareness to end Alzheimer’s and all dementia. We are so grateful for all that our volunteers like Bill do to advance our cause.

Tina Eckert, Manager

Putnam Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Hudson Valley Chapter