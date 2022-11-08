Alphonse Valente

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Alphonse J. Valente, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5 in Danbury, Conn.

He was born in the Bronx to Josephine and Basilio Valente in 1928 and attended Cardinal Hayes High School and Fordham University School of Pharmacy, where he graduated in 1950.

He married the love of his life, Rosita Finaldi, on July 4, 1951. She predeceased him in 1993.

He worked as a pharmacist for Burroughs Wellcome Company and for Misericordia Hospital in the Bronx and also for the Archdiocese of New York.

He is survived by his four children, Joanne Matteo and spouse Thomas, Dr. Christopher Valente and spouse Johanna, Robert Valente and Lynne DiNardo and spouse Michael. Among his great joys in life were his 11 grandchildren – Justin, Drew, Kerri, Julie, Christopher, Joseph, Alana, Michael, Christina, Nicole and Michael, who knew him as Poppy. He is also survived by his 19 great-grandchildren who also brought him great pride and joy.

Al was an accomplished trombonist, loved big band music and the songs of Frank Sinatra. His affection for baseball and the Yankees went back to the days of Joe DiMaggio. He enjoyed telling stories of the days he was courting Rosita. In the end, he longed to be with her in heaven.

The wake for Alphonse will be held at Beecher-Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Visitation hours are 5 to 9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. He will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosary Hill Home in Hawthorne, one of his favorite institutions doing charitable work.