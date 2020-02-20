Alleged Stalker Re-Arrested, Released Under New Bail Reform Laws

An out-of-state man who was arrested last month after allegedly stalking a Putnam woman, but was released under the new bail reform laws in New York State, has again been arrested and released under the same laws after he reportedly attempted to contact the same woman more than five times, in violation of a court protection order.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr., on Jan. 18, New Hampshire resident Rattana Phimmavongsa was arrested and charged with fourth-degree stalking after continuously harassing a Town of Southeast woman.

The victim said she and the man used to play an online game together but she stopped having contact with him years ago. On Jan. 18, he allegedly showed up at her home after hacking into her online gaming account and finding out where she lived.

After Phimmavongsa was arrested, he was arraigned in Patterson Town Court and released on his own recognizance, as mandated by the newly implemented bail reform laws. At the time of the arraignment, an order of protection was issued by the court, ordering Phimmavongsa not to contact the victim.

Despite the court order, he reportedly called the victim at least five times Feb. 11 – the same day he was scheduled to appear in Southeast Town Court to answer to the stalking charges.

On Feb. 11, the victim called to report the violation of the court order, and members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Phimmavongsa, who was staying at Heidi’s Inn in Southeast. He was arrested and charged with several counts of criminal contempt and transported to Southeast Town Court for arraignment on the new charges.

Then, he was once again released, pursuant to the mandatory new bail reform laws.