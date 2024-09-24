Alex’s Bar & Grille Marks 12 Years With Classic Steaks, Italian Specialties

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

Proprietor Alex Ahmetaj, a veteran of the restaurant and hospitality field, has updated the menu at Alex’s Bar & Grille on North Broadway in White Plains. His 120-seat restaurant, with a bar and lounge, offers big cuts of aged steaks and chops along with generous portions of northern Italian and continental fare.

Customers enter the multi-section dining room through the inviting bar and lounge with its black industrial ceiling, banquette seating and soft lighting. The handsome dining area is split into cozy sections with white tablecloths and colorful de Villeneuve impressionist paintings. Mediterranean clay-colored banquettes and chairs complement the wooden walls and windows with plush beige curtains.

My last few tastings here included fine versions of Oysters Rockefeller, veal parmigiana, aged rib-eye steak and a smooth house-made cheesecake.

Chef Nick Deimant’s enhanced menu offers tasty appetizers such as baked clams, pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers, jumbo broiled shrimp, crab meat cocktail and clams on the half shell. There is a cold antipasti platter, too.

Fresh salads include Alex’s Chopped Salad, with asparagus vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, and the classic Caesar salad and sliced tomato and onion. Warming soups include pasta fagioli and escarole with beans.

Among the big bowl pastas to choose from are fine versions of linguine alla vongole with white or red sauce; fettuccine Alfredo with cream sauce; gnocchi Bolognese with meat sauce; and penne alla vodka. There’s eggplant parmigiana as well.

Hearty seafood, chicken and veal dishes include their popular veal parmigiana; fresh sea bass prepared in a variety of styles; chicken portabella with sliced portabella mushrooms; Veal Portofino, rolled with prosciutto and mozzarella served over rice with shitake mushrooms in a brown sauce; lemon sole Marechiaro with clams and calamari; chicken scarpariello prepared on or off the bone; and veal saltimbocca with prosciutto, eggplant and mozzarella. The fresh branzino prepared tableside is a delicious indulgence.

Carnivores will enjoy the From the Grill section of the menu featuring value priced cuts of filet mignon, New York sirloin steak, lamb chops, pork chops with sautéed green and sweet peppers, veal paillard and a hefty veal chop. You can pair with addicting sides of hash brown potatoes, creamed spinach, sautéed broccoli or asparagus.

There are daily house-made desserts including tiramisu, cannoli and Napoleon.

The bar and lounge area is separate from the main dining room and offers a reasonably priced bar menu and good, spirited networking. Dining is also encouraged there. Four televisions offer the latest sporting and news events.

Alex’s Bar & Grille is located at 577 N. Broadway in White Plains. Open seven days a week from noon. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. Lunch main courses are from $14.95 to $25.95. Dinner main courses run $15.95 to $54.95. Bar menu selections start at $9.95. There’s a seasonal outdoor patio and party facilities. Major credit cards accepted. Proper casual dress. Free parking with valet parking on weekends. Reservations accepted.

Info: 914-358-1444 or visit www.alex577.com.

Bia’s Delightful Fall Souffle

Simi and Miranda Polozani and their team have been showing off their culinary skills at their new flashy Bia American Kitchen at Chappaqua Crossing. Chef William Deluca’s global menu has been surprising all comers, including us.

Our recent indulgences here included their signature Burrata Burger, with baby arugula, roasted peppers, crispy burrata and balsamic, and a big bowl of Southwest chicken salad with Cajun chicken, mixed greens, corn, red onions, avocado, black beans, roasted peppers, tortilla chips, cheddar and boom boom sauce. Delicious and satisfying. I admit I was especially smitten with their classic Grand Marnier Souffle for dessert. Every spoonful is fluffy and decadent.

The artsy, dramatically designed 220-seat space has two dining rooms, a party and catering area and contemporary bar and lounge. The Polozanis also operate popular Prime Pub gastropubs in Somers and Danbury.

“Bia is an elevated, full-service, chef-driven restaurant featuring an open kitchen for fish, premium steaks and chops, organic products, vegan and light options,” Simi Polozani said.

Bia American Kitchen is located at 480 N. Bedford Rd. at Chappaqua Crossing in Chappaqua. Open daily from 12 to 10 p.m., except Sunday when it’s open until 8 p.m. Info: 914-855-0123 or visit www.biaamericankitchen.com.

Westchester Mac & Cheese Festival

If you crave mac & cheese, here’s where you can get your fill. The first 2024 Mac & Cheese Festival will be held at the Westchester County Center on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Among the confirmed participants in this cheesy crawl are Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar, Chatterbox Restaurant, Gemelli Pizzeria, Lilly’s, Mexellent Cuisine, Tepe’s Kitchen, The Towne Parlor and Tuck’d Away Bar & Grille. Admission is $35 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under and $65 for VIPs. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventeny.com/events/westchestermaccheesefestival-14037/

Thompson’s Hard Cider Tasting

Geoffrey Thompson, founder of Thompson’s Cider Mill at Sundial Farm in Ossining, held an introductory tasting of his latest small batch hard ciders at RiverMarket Bar & Kitchen in Tarrytown. The locally produced hard ciders can be sampled and purchased at Thompson’s Cider Mill September through December, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The ciders are also available at select restaurants and pubs.

Thompson’s Cider Mill and tasting room is located at 1311 Kitchawan Rd. (Route 134) in Ossining. Info: Visit www.thompsonscidermill.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for more than 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.