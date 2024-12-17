Aedan Flanagan

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Aedan Augustine Flanagan, 90, of Floral Park, N.Y. passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center on Dec. 11 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 60 years, Joanne (nee Kalergios); his two daughters, Stephanie Grimes (Patrick) and Brigid Quadrino (Donald); and grandchildren Catherine, Caroline, Patrick and Liam Grimes and Erin, Catie and Colleen Quadrino.

He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Nancy (Charlie Sherman), Jack (Frances), Brendan (Patricia), Maureen (Bob Flanagan) and Patsy (Mickey Regan).

Born in Brooklyn on May 4, 1934, to Irish-born parents, John and Brigid (nee Lydon) Flanagan, he was raised in the Bronx and was the youngest of six children.

He attended Cardinal Hayes High School, and after completing his service in the United States Army during the Korean War, graduated from Fordham University. He had an extensive career with the New York City comptroller’s office and retired as the chief of investigations.

He was a wholehearted participant in many civic and community organizations, yet his family was his priority and his greatest joy. His love of reading was surpassed only by his love and commitment to his family. His intelligent, humble and pragmatic approach to life will be lovingly remembered by his adoring family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Aedan’s memory may be made with appreciation to an organization of your choice.

Visitation was at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Dec. 15. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Church of the Magdalene in Sleepy Hollow on Dec. 16.