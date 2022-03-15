Advocating For Better-Informed Wine Consumers

Drinking responsibly can be a daunting task. The vernacular meaning tends to focus on the level of alcohol consumption. I view this well-worn phrase as a reminder, a self-directive if you will, to be mindful of not only the alcohol I ingest, but also of the type and level of the other components in the alcohol I consume.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve taken my perspective of wine consumption in a direction that is the opposite of what I typically espouse. In my columns, I’ve been an advocate of moderate consumption of wine. Numerous studies have shown the health benefits of consuming one to two glasses of wine per day. I’ve enthusiastically reported these results.

However, I recently read a study that gave me pause. I reported that this study provided evidence that any level of alcohol consumption contributes to potentially negative health consequences. In that column, I focused on two aspects of consuming wine: alcohol levels and calorie count.

For alcohol levels, I focused on the gradients of alcohol levels as controlled by nature and by winemakers. My suggestion: seek out lower alcohol wines – and consume in moderation.

For calorie content, I focused on the dietary consequences of consumption. My suggestion: seek out alternative wines that by their nature have lower calories – and consume in moderation.

Since those columns, I’ve been ruminating on ways to better educate consumers on wine consumption; how to provide a fair and balanced profile of both its beneficial and deleterious effects.

The first step, of course, is to provide guidance on drinking consciously and conscientiously: being conscious of the pitfalls of alcohol consumption and conscientious of its impact on our bodies and our lives. I believe public service announcements and diligent surveillance by law enforcement agencies have succeeded in drawing attention to the health (and legal) consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.

As for dietary considerations, I began to evaluate what type and level of information is readily available to consumers when they consider purchasing a bottle of wine. Just before dinner the other night I picked up that evening’s bottle of wine from my kitchen counter and perused its label, front and back. I read past the marketing prose, seeking out the nutritional information.

Then it hit me: “nutritional information.” That is what wine consumers need more of, to be informed consumers, provided with information similar to that on many other food product labels.

Until government regulations began requiring standardized nutritional information on product labels in 1994, consumers were wandering in a vast wasteland of nutritional knowledge. The FDA regulations, enhanced several times (additional changes are being considered as I pen this column), provide guidelines across many food types, enabling consumers to make informed decisions.

So why not require similar nutrition labeling on my bottle of wine? In fact, the government considered mandatory labels a few years ago. The Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau issued regulations permitting voluntary disclosure of nutritional information. Very few wineries jumped on the bandwagon.

Here is what the current (voluntary) disclosure regulations might include for the back label on a bottle of California Cabernet Sauvignon: Serving size: 5 ounces; servings per container: 5; Alcohol: 14 percent; Calories: 124; Carbohydrates: 3 grams; Fat: 0; Protein: 0.

Other than the calorie count, wine appears to be a reasonable beverage (in a nutritional, not alcohol, context). How does it compare to other beverages? A Starbucks Grande Cappuccino (16 ounces) contains 150 calories, 13 grams of carbohydrates (including 11 grams of sugar), 8 mg of fat, 30 mg of cholesterol, 115 mg of sodium, 8 grams of protein – and no alcohol.

It takes me just as long to sip my evening glass of wine as it does my morning cappuccino, without the fat and sugar.

In the context of label information, one can rationalize enjoying wine with meals. Portion control seems to be the key to a healthy wine – and food – lifestyle.

