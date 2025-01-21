Addressing Parking Challenges in Pleasantville

Pleasantville’s thriving business district is a source of pride for our community, but its popularity comes with challenges—chief among them is parking. As a business owner and advocate for our local shops, I recently met with the mayor, the village manager, and the trustees to discuss practical solutions to ease this burden. While progress is being made, there is still work to do.

One significant step forward is the allocation of 25 parking spaces at 70 Memorial Plaza, generously provided by the building owner. These spaces will be available for permit parking and secured with an electric gate to accommodate the building’s tenants. This initiative is a step in the right direction, as it creates additional options for those who work and shop in Pleasantville.

However, a major concern remains with the Memorial parking lot, a prime location with approximately 100 spaces. Currently, 30 to 40 of these spaces are reserved for permit parking. I have proposed that these permit-only spots be relocated to other areas to free up more spaces for general use, which would directly benefit shoppers and businesses. Unfortunately, this suggestion has faced resistance, as these permits have been in place for many years. While I respect the historical context, I believe making this change would significantly improve parking accessibility for the entire community.

Additionally, I’ve urged the village to enforce parking regulations more strictly during peak hours, especially between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This effort would ensure turnover and availability, making it easier for customers to visit local shops.

While these steps won’t completely solve the parking issue, they represent meaningful progress. I thank the mayor and trustees for hearing these concerns and working with me toward solutions. I remain hopeful that continued collaboration will lead to an even better outcome for our vibrant business district and the community we serve.

Raffaele Ferraioli

Owner of Labarberia hairstyling for Men and Women

65 Wheeler Ave.

Pleasantville