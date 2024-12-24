Accessing Affordable Health Care Should Be a Right, not a Privilege

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

When I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Today, at 34, I live with my mom, who helps care for me. Even with her help, I have essential health care needs that I’m fortunate to access because of programs like Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. (Staying on my parent’s health insurance until I was 26 was really helpful.)

But now, under the incoming Trump administration, my health care is at risk. So, too, is the health care for other people with MS and other illnesses.

The United States is the only industrialized country without a universal health care program. We pay close to twice per person than what other countries spend, and we have worse health care outcomes. Things will only get worse for people like me, but Gov. Hochul and state lawmakers can change that.

Ensuring super-wealthy New Yorkers pay their fair share in taxes means our state can bring in billions of new public dollars to directly invest back into health care programs like the very popular New York Health Act. It guarantees every New Yorker health care, instead of denying us the care we need so companies like UnitedHealth can make a bigger profit.

If lawmakers make the wealthiest among us pay their fair share, working-class New Yorkers like me won’t have to choose between affording to move out of my mom’s house or staying healthy.

Thank you very much,

Ryan McHugh

Freeville, N.Y.