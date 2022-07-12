Abortion Supporters Wouldn’t Have Been Born if Abortion Had Been Legal

In the article “Roe v. Wade Decision Sparks Fiery White Plains Protest,” (June 28-July 4) Westchester County Executive George Latimer is quoted as saying that Republicans and Republican-appointed judges “intend to make this 1880 America.” It always amazes me how pro-abortionists don’t realize the irony (and destructiveness) of the things they say and of their beliefs.

If abortion had been legal in America in 1880, chances are great that at least one of their ancestors would have had an abortion, which means their lineage would have been altered and they would never have been born, not only wiping them out but their children, grandchildren and so forth.

Pro-abortionists commonly say we should never return to the “old days,” but it was only because the old days recognized the evil of abortion that they probably exist.

Natalie Barklow

Greenwich, Conn