Abortion Debate is the Only Issue Democrats Have in This Election

Abortion is the only Democratic attack tool against the Republican candidates in New York and New Jersey as cost of living (food and goods and services) soar out of control. Crime is rampant as criminals are caught and released, thousands of illegal immigrants storm across our Southern borders daily, some even reaching New York City, all the result of President Biden and the Democrats in Congress out-of-control spending and failure to enforce current laws.

How is it that an unborn bald eagle while in the egg has more protection, with greater fines and jail time imposed if harmed, than an unborn human?

Patrick Mosman
Pleasantville

