A Taste of Europe Comes to Mahopac at Stone House Grill & Market

Mediterranean food lovers can rejoice at the opening of a new and uniquely authentic restaurant in Mahopac. Stone House Grill & Market , which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18, brings the flavors of Albania and the surrounding region in Europe, to Putnam County.

“The cuisine is pretty much similar to Greek, Turkish, and a little bit Italian — in that we share culture, the same sea, and the same area — but we use fewer herbs and mostly ingredients like garlic, onion, salt, and pepper,” said Skender Ademi, the proud co-owner of the new eatery.

Ademi, a native Albanian who grew up in Kosovo and has been in the United States for 20 years, had his eye on the location since 2016, which was formerly a deli on US-6 in Mahopac and had recently become available. As a resident of the hamlet himself, he envisioned an inviting and cozy local restaurant where he could showcase his beloved cuisine and offer fresh, “old-fashioned” meals.

“We dry and age steaks and cuts right here — and we make sausages, pies, bread, cakes, and more,” he added. The proprietor who rose the ranks in the restaurant business over the past two decades, knows plenty about meat preparation, having run a steakhouse in Somers and an Italian restaurant in New Jersey.

“At Stone House Grill, we will bake whole lambs and whole goats, in special ovens to perfection for like three hours,” Ademi explained. Many of the items on the menu are the chef’s own recipes and include specialties like his famously braised goulash with chunks of beef and veal, Albanian-style stews, along with rib-eye steak, filet mignon, pasta, and burgers. As for seafood, there is a Mediterranean grill that features calamari and octopus, salmon, branzino, and more.

Carmel Town Supervisor Michael S. Cazzari was on hand to welcome the new establishment to Mahopac’s business district, while guests mingled around the restaurant’s fireplace before checking out the market that is located right next door. The small, European mom-and-pop style shop has smells of fresh bread baking, cured meats hanging, a bakery case full of homemade desserts like baklava with walnuts and various cakes, as well refrigerators stocked with fresh items and an assortment of imported dry goods from the region.

In addition, Ademi and his partner Kreshnik Demaj said they plan to offer the delicious sauces and dressings found on their menu for customers to purchase at the market. “My partner’s mom is over 70 years old and she knows Albanian specialties like pepper and tomato sauce and we will prepare them so people can take them home,” Ademi said.

The accomplished restaurateur said that what is most important to him in this new venture is maintaining consistency in the experience that his customers can expect when they come to dine and appreciate the food at Stone House Grill — in the quality of the items they order and in providing them with an authentic atmosphere and warm feeling.

“I never been happier or more prepared,” he said. “I’m very excited, and especially Mahopac residents, whether they are Albanian-Americans like my kids or the new generation; they will all be happy with the dishes and the food.”