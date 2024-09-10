A Ceasefire is the Only Path Forward to Save the Remaining Israeli Hostages

As I write this on Labor Day, Israel is beginning a general strike. Across the country, patriotic Israelis are marching to demand a ceasefire in order to give the remaining hostages the best chance to return home alive. These are the pro-peace moderates of Israel.

Standing against the marchers is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists on total surrender and eradication of Hamas before there will be any ceasefire. Netanyahu is an extremely dangerous right-wing radical.

Back here in New York, whenever there is any event pressing for a ceasefire, the press falsely calls it pro-Hamas or maybe pro-Palestinian. Lawler falsely calls the pro-peace activists “antisemitic” and calls for punishment. Lawler plays the outside agitator at the Carmel school board by declaring that anyone calling for a ceasefire is antisemitic.

The six hostages who were senselessly murdered were killed by Hamas and there is no excuse and no forgiveness. But peace activists have been demanding a ceasefire for months because it is obvious that the surrender and eradication policy favored by Netanyahu and Lawler will lead to the deaths of all the remaining hostages. Lawler reveals how dangerous his own extreme right-wing policies are by aligning himself with Netanyahu who does not care about the hostages, does not want a ceasefire and cares only about his own political advantage.

Dwight Arthur

Mahopac