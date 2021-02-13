Closing times for New York restaurants and bars will extend one hour as the state continues to see a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates.

Starting Sunday, statewide restaurants and bars can close at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision is based on recent science and data, explaining that it’s important to adjust with the virus.

“The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline,” Cuomo said on Friday. “We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy.”

Statewide there were 8,404 new positive cases on Friday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 3.54 percent. The statewide 7-day average positivity is 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, Cuomo said.

There were 135 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 36,882.

Statewide hospitalizations stood at 7,068, a decrease of 274 over the previous day, and the lowest since Christmas Day. Across New York there have been 1,512,690 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

In Westchester County, coronavirus cases increased by 520 on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 100,504 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 7,710, a decrease of 212 over the previous day.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.65 percent, with 12,442 tests administered Wednesday. Overall, more than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported eight more deaths on Friday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,010, according to the state tracker. There have been 39 virus deaths this week, with 335 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Tuesday, there are 489 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a nearly 15 percent decrease over the last few weeks. Hospitalizations were approaching 600 earlier this month.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,802, with 56 additional positive cases recorded on Friday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.09 percent, with 1,100 tests administered on Wednesday.

Putnam currently has 563, a decrease of 12 over the previous day.

There have been 84 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. Two people have died from the virus this week, with 17 fatalities in 2021.

No new deaths were reported in Putnam on Friday.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,065,595 first doses and administered 90 percent of those or 1,860,196. Overall, the state has administered about 2,579,329 vaccine doses since December.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 39,695 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 7,000 individuals.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.