Westchester Chordsmen Chorus Offers Free Singing Lessons to Men

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, The Westchester Chordsmen Chorus will offer six free singing lessons to men in and around the County as a community service. The six-week program provides coaching and instruction to teach new singers how to sing and experienced singers how to sing better. The simple curriculum will take you from basic fundamentals to advanced concepts, regardless of your current singing ability. Two series presented last year were attended by over 30 men.

The Chordsmen decided to offer singing lessons because, “We all sing in our own way. In church or synagogue, in the car, in the shower. But many of us are unsure about our ability or about singing in front of others.”

The Chordsmen want to help you get the most beautiful sound possible from your voice, with the confidence to perform. The group has been singing for 63 years.

Men, young and old, who have always wanted to sing, or want to improve their skills are invited to take part. No prior musical experience is needed and the program is free.

The teacher is Keith Harris, who with over 20 years of vocal teaching experience, leads the talented and equally experienced music team who will inspire students with great energy and humor.

The program is held at Congregation Kol Ami, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains, Monday evenings, starting Jan. 23 and continues for six weeks. Start time is 6:45 p.m. for 90 minutes. Come one night or complete the full six-week course, it’s up to you.

To register visit chordsmen.org, call 914-298-7464 or just show up.