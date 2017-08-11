Uproar in Kent Over Proposed Concrete Mixing Business

She said a variance should not have been given and urged the town board to pursue legal action against the zoning board to change its course until all issues are mitigated. She requested the town board be an advocate for the residents near the concrete plant.

Town attorney Nancy Tagliafierro said the zoning board didn’t grant a variance, but found there was an existing use- variance from 1948 for the property that is permanent for concrete mixing. The town board supported the building inspector’s opinion that it was an area-variance instead and even paid for an attorney to go to the zoning board to support the building inspector’s stance.

Councilman Paul Denbaum said the zoning board was “100 percent wrong” and argued the town board needs to do everything it can to reverse the zoning board’s decision. Supervisor Maureen Fleming said she had a conversation with a zoning board member and got the sense the board would reopen the public hearing.

“If the zoning board of appeals could legally reopen the public hearing I do not think they would be opposed to doing that,” Fleming said.

In an interview, she said the town board couldn’t force the ZBA to make a certain ruling because the two boards are supposed to be independent of the other.

Zoning board vice-chairman Bob Bradley said the ZBA faced a very limited scope based off a very poorly written decision from 1948. Because the zoning board did not issue a new variance, environmental questions were not brought up, Bradley said. He said it took months to reach a decision on the matter.