Thornwood Housing Plan Reduction, DEP Land Sale Proposed

By Erin Maher

The developer of a proposed Thornwood cluster subdivision would make a significant reduction in the number of houses if 49 acres of the parcel are sold to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Baker Residential LP, in contract to buy 165 acres on Columbus Avenue near Lozza Drive from the Legion of Christ, has reduced the number of single-family houses on the parcel from 116 to 73 if it can complete the sale of the land to DEP, said David Steinmetz, an attorney representing the developer. If the acreage cannot be sold, the plan would revert to the 116-house plan.

The agency has been interested in acquiring the 49 acres as part of its Long-Term Watershed Protection Program. It accounts for most of the parcel’s 58 acres that lie in the New York City watershed. The remaining nine acres of watershed land would contain the project’s secondary entrance road and right-of-way to the subdivision as well as the proposed parkland that could be dedicated to the town.

The 43-lot reduction would also remove all proposed houses from the city’s watershed.

Another revision in the plan would be the relocation of the property’s main entrance from Westlake Drive to Lozza Drive in hopes of reducing traffic and maintaining road safety.

The alternate scenario was included in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) that was discussed during the June 19 Mount Pleasant Planning Board meeting. The FEIS attempts to address comments received during the public hearing and comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) last September. Most residents who weighed in on the 116-house proposal objected because they feared increased traffic would diminish safety on the roads as well as increase Mount Pleasant School District taxes.

Some residents argued that the development would generate too many schoolchildren thereby contributing to a sharp increase in enrollment. The applicant projected an additional 91 schoolchildren under the 116-house plan; however, that number would fall to 54 students under the 73-house proposal. According to the FEIS, the DEP acquisition plan would reduce the number of four-bedroom houses from 89 to 46, each with a lot ranging from 20,100 to 57,500 square feet. There would still be 27 three-bedroom residences on lots of 9,500 to 21,200 square feet. The homes would range in size from 2,600 to 4,200 square feet.

David Schiff, a socioeconomic and fiscal expert hired by the developer, said the project’s impact on enrollment would not hurt the Mount Pleasant School District.

“School enrollment doesn’t depend solely on new construction,” Schiff said.

He estimated that the project, now called Kensico Preserve, would generate $200,000 to $250,000 to the school district annually. A 2016 planning study concluded that the district would see a total enrollment increase of less than 0.7 percent through 2025.

As a result of the reduced number of houses, total open space would increase to 125 acres.

Last week, Mount Pleasant Planning Board Chairman Michael McLaughlin confirmed the DEP’s interest in acquiring the property.

Planning Board member John Piazza asked the developers what would happen if the land sale to DEP fails to materialize. The developer’s representatives said they are confident the sale will occur, but the plan would revert to the 116-house proposal if the transaction falls through.

“While the City of New York technically reserves the ability to cancel its contractual right to acquire such lots until approximately 30 days before closing, NYCDEP has explained to the Applicant that never in the history of its Program has it ever exercised such cancellation rights,” the FEIS stated. “In fact, NYCDEP continues to demonstrate genuine interest in completing its acquisition of the NYCDEP Acquisition Land. A final signed Contract is anticipated shortly.”

While the FEIS sought to address many of the residents’ complaints about the previous proposal, they maintained that their concerns haven’t been addressed, especially regarding traffic and the impact on schools.

“I’m confused, and I’m unhappy”, said Fran Berger, a Birchbrook Drive resident. “I don’t care about the traffic study, drive it yourself.”

Mount Pleasant Board of Education Vice President Thomas McCabe voiced his opposition to the project. He believed it would likely cause the school budget to inflate and jeopardize the district’s chances to comply with the tax cap.

While other residents also mentioned impact on the schools as they addressed the planning board, no administrators came forward. Piazza took notice of their absence.

“It’s disappointing that no one is here to represent themselves,” he said.

The board closed the public hearing, but voted to keep the written comment period open through July 4. Baker Residential is tentatively scheduled to return for the July 6 planning board meeting.